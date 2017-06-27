LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Stars Send Wishes for Eid, Ric Flair Shops for Sneakers (Video), The Revival
By Marc Middleton
Jun 27, 2017 - 12:05:54 PM
- As seen below, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of "The Revival" are featured in the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger:



- As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is featured in the latest "Sneaker Shopping" video from Complex. The Nature Boy visits Stadium Goods in New York City to talk LeBron James, partying with Michael Jordan and more.



- Below is video of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley, The New Day and others sending well wishes to the WWE Universe for the Eid Muslim holiday:




