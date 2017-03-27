LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE Stars Ringing Opening Bell Today, Brie Bella Baby Shower Video, DDP WWE DVD "First Look"
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 3:44:26 AM
- Below is video from Brie Bella's baby shower held in Phoenix, AZ over the weekend. Brie and husband Daniel Bryan, who was at the shower, are expecting their first baby girl soon - Birdie Joe Danielson.



- WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day will be at the New York Stock Exchange later this morning to ring the Opening Bell from 9:26am - 9:30am. Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston are all scheduled to appear, likely with a few WWE executives.

- WWE did not mention this in their WrestleMania 33 Week programming schedule but a thirty-minute "First Look" at the "DDP: Positively Living" DVD set on Diamond Dallas Page will air this coming Friday at 5pm EST on the WWE Network. Below is the official synopsis:

"Witness DDP's unlikely rise to stardom in this exclusive First Look at WWE's inspiring documentary, Diamond Dallas Page: Positively Living!"

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Stars Ringing Opening Bell Today, Brie Bella Baby Shower Video, DDP WWE DVD "First Look"

  • Nikki Bella and John Cena on TV This Morning, DDP on Miesha Tate In WWE, Hardys Note

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Final WrestleMania 33 Hype, Triple H - Seth Rollins, More

  • Latest on The Hardy Boys Returning to WWE, Top 10 on Superstars Getting Fired, Summer Rae

  • First Episode of Zack Ryder's New Show, Fans on WrestleMania 33 Matches, Sami Zayn

  • Mauro Ranallo's Friend & Show Co-Host Updates His Status After Missing WWE SmackDown Twice

  • Update on Recent Reports of WWE Possibly Trying to Buy Ring of Honor

  • New Era of WWE NXT Artwork, Triple H - Finn Balor Photos from WWE Live Event, Birthdays

  • Update on The Spirit Squad's WWE SmackDown Status

  • Triple H Talks WWE Expansion, Bobby Roode's WWE NXT Contributions, Working WrestleMania, More




    		•