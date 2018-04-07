Posted in:
WWE
WWE Stars Reveal the WrestleMania 34 Set (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 7, 2018 - 1:37:33 AM
VIDEO
Above is your first look at the WrestleMania 34 set inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The video features RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Naomi, Carmella and Sasha Banks.
Sasha tweeted this photo from inside the stadium:
