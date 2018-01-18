LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE Stars Recreate Attitude Era Moments (Video), Carmella - Big Cass Video, RAW Arenas
By Marc Middleton
Jan 18, 2018 - 12:38:24 PM
- WWE posted this video of Lana, Rusev, Zack Ryder, Carmella, Breezango, Natalya, The New Day and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recreating iconic moments and personas from the Attitude Era:



- Below is a preview for next week's Total Divas episode with Big Cass and Carmella, who recently split up:



- WWE posted this video looking at various arenas that have hosted the most episodes of RAW. The Manhattan Center will tie the Allstate Arena in Chicago with 27 after next Monday's special episode.




