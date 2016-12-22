LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE Stars Recite "Night Before Christmas", No Total Divas Next Week, 2017 Breakout Stars
By Marc Middleton
Dec 22, 2016 - 8:04:23 PM
- Renee Young, Corey Graves, Tom Phillips, The New Day, Enzo Amore, Big Cass, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bayley, Lana, Dolph Ziggler and others recite "The Night Before Christmas" in this new video:




- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar is most likely to have a breakout year in 2017 - Apollo Crews, Big Cass, Baron Corbin, Carmella, American Alpha, Dana Brooke, Jack Gallagher, Emma, Neville or Nia Jax. As of this writing, 24% voted for Cass while 16% voted for Corbin and Neville, 13% for Crews, 9% for Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, 8% for Emma and 6% for Jax.

- There is no new episode of Total Divas scheduled for next Wednesday night on the E! channel. As of this writing, cable guides have the "No Strings Attached" movie with Ashton Kutcher scheduled to air from 8pm until 10:30pm. An episode of "Botched" airs after that. According to E!, Total Divas will return with a new episode on January 4th at 9pm EST.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • John Cena Clip from Hard Knocks South, More Night Before Christmas Videos, WWE Stock

  • Total Divas with New Timeslot Sets Record Viewership for Season Six

  • WWE Winter Wonderland Photo Shoot Video, Conor McGregor on Interest from WWE & Others

  • WWE SmackDown Rating Up, Top WWE Star on Vacation, FIFA Tournament Continues

  • WWE RAW Rating Up, Post-Surgery Note on Zack Ryder, Daria and Mandy Rose Video

  • WWE Stars Recite "Night Before Christmas", No Total Divas Next Week, 2017 Breakout Stars

  • Update on Chris Hero Possibly Returning to WWE Soon, Hero Has PWG Farewell?

  • Triple H Hypes WWE NXT Takeover Main Event, Brie Bella at 21 Weeks, Luke Gallows

  • Stephanie McMahon on Ronda Rousey Possibly Coming to WWE After UFC

  • Bobby Roode Talks WWE NXT Title Shot (Video), The Revival vs. DIY, Fans on This Week's Show




    		•