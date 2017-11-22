LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Stars React to SmackDown Attacks, RAW Superstar Turns 29, The Bella Twins
By Marc Middleton
Nov 22, 2017 - 10:06:04 AM
- As noted, The Bella Twins celebrated their 34th birthday yesterday. They are also celebrating 1 year of their YouTube channel. Brie and Daniel Bryan posted this video thanking fans:



- Elias turns 29 years old today.

- As noted, last night's SmackDown saw WWE NXT Superstars Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan make their main roster debuts with two different segments. They ended up taking out Naomi, Becky Lynch, Natalya and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Below are post-show Twitter reactions from everyone involved:























