WWE Stars React to SmackDown Attacks, RAW Superstar Turns 29, The Bella Twins

By Marc Middleton
Nov 22, 2017 - 10:06:04 AM
- As noted, The Bella Twins celebrated their 34th birthday yesterday. They are also celebrating 1 year of their YouTube channel. Brie and Daniel Bryan posted this video thanking fans:
- Elias turns 29 years old today.
- As noted, last night's SmackDown saw WWE NXT Superstars Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan make their main roster debuts with two different segments. They ended up taking out Naomi, Becky Lynch, Natalya and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Below are post-show Twitter reactions from everyone involved:
I’m all about making an impression. I know you want everyone to chant your name... But anyone who thinks a sneak attack from BEHIND is going to get you to the FRONT of the division will bow down soon enough. #Respect#SDLive