|
|
|
|
- Below is new video of Randy Orton, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Breezango and other WWE Superstars re-watching the 2017 Royal Rumble match:
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Stars Re-Watch 2017 Rumble (Video), Adam Cole on His Takeover Match, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jan 26, 2018 - 6:07:12 PM
- WWE stock was up 0.64% today, closing at $34.35 per share. Today's high was $34.44 and the low was $33.76.
- Adam Cole tweeted the following on his Extreme Rules match against Aleister Black at Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" event:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Top Star Announced for Royal Rumble Match, The Bar - WWE 24 Preview, Next Week's Total Divas
WWE Stars Re-Watch 2017 Rumble (Video), Adam Cole on His Takeover Match, WWE Stock
Maria Kanellis' Maternity Shoot for WWE, WWE Star on Game Show, Natalya Talks MMC
WWE UK Title #1 Contenders Match Announced, AJ Styles on His Debut, Zack Ryder Unboxes
Andre the Giant HBO Doc Trailer, Boxer Reports to the WWE PC, Bobby Roode Hypes Pre-show
WWE Releases Rusev Day Calendar, Johnny Gargano on Headlining Takeover, The Miz - Alexa Bliss
Live Triple H Interview, Controversial Royal Rumble Eliminations, Women's Rumble
More WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Matches Announced, Maria Menounos' Role, Panel Additions
Jason Jordan Injury Update, TM-61 on Their WWE NXT TV Returns, WWE - Full Sail University
WWE 24 Preview for Post-Rumble, Sasha Banks' Birthday, Johnny Gargano Hypes Takeover