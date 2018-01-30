LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Stars Post Snide Comments on Ronda Rousey Attention from WWE
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2018 - 1:30:15 PM
It looks like at least two WWE Superstars aren't too happy with the attention Ronda Rousey is receiving following her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble on Sunday.

Nia Jax and Nikki Bella both took to Twitter on Monday and offered snide comments in response to official WWE tweets on Ronda. We noted before that Rousey is said to be well-liked and respected among the other female WWE competitors.

You can see the tweets from Jax and Nikki below:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Stars Already Upset with Ronda Rousey, NXT Star Getting a Main Roster Title Shot?, Jericho's WWE Future, New WrestleMania 34 Main Event Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Lana Personal Photos, More

  • Rockstar Spud Debuts as New WWE 205 Live General Manager, Title Tournament Announced (Video, Photos)

  • WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 3 Winners, New Match Set, Goldust's New Partner (Videos)

  • Title Match on Next Week's WWE SmackDown, WWE Fastlane Main Event To Be Determined (Video, Photos)

  • WWE Cruiserweight Title Update for Tonight (Video), Paige Status Note, Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch

  • Why Jeremy Borash Was Hired By WWE, Impact Forced to Change Plans, More

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Post-Royal Rumble Episode?

  • Edge & Beth Phoenix on The Rumble, WWE on Daniel Bryan's New Ranking System, RAW Top 10

  • Booker T on Jonathan Coachman Getting His RAW Spot, RAW Social Media Score, The Miz & Maryse

  • Note on YouTube Views for Ronda Rousey & Rey Mysterio, Paul Heyman One-Man Show, Tonight's SmackDown

  • Tye Dillinger vs. Sami Zayn Tonight?, More on Tonight's WWE 205 Live, Nikki Bella Video



    		•