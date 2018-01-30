WWE Stars Post Snide Comments on Ronda Rousey Attention from WWE

Cool she’s here....I guess 30 women making history can just be forgotten https://t.co/fHqMezduEH — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 30, 2018

Wonder what all the 30 other women candid thoughts were too? N #firsteverwomensroyalrumble https://t.co/42sztg2JWB — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 30, 2018

It looks like at least two WWE Superstars aren't too happy with the attention Ronda Rousey is receiving following her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble on Sunday.Nia Jax and Nikki Bella both took to Twitter on Monday and offered snide comments in response to official WWE tweets on Ronda. We noted before that Rousey is said to be well-liked and respected among the other female WWE competitors.You can see the tweets from Jax and Nikki below: