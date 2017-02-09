LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
WWE
WWE Stars Play Ping Pong (Video), WWE NXT Preview, WWE Hall of Famer Turns 53
By Marc Middleton
Feb 9, 2017 - 7:20:30 PM
- Below is part 2 of the Rusev vs. Cesaro ping pong battle on Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel. The first match took place several months back with Cesaro winning.



- WWE Hall of Famer Debra "Madusa/Alundra Blayze" Miceli turns 53 years old today while former WWE star Shelley Martinez turns 37.

- Below is a promo for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode with Tyler Bate defending the WWE UK Title against Trent Seven:




