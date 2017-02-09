|
|
|
|
- Below is part 2 of the Rusev vs. Cesaro ping pong battle on Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel. The first match took place several months back with Cesaro winning.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Stars Play Ping Pong (Video), WWE NXT Preview, WWE Hall of Famer Turns 53
By Marc Middleton
Feb 9, 2017 - 7:20:30 PM
- WWE Hall of Famer Debra "Madusa/Alundra Blayze" Miceli turns 53 years old today while former WWE star Shelley Martinez turns 37.
- Below is a promo for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode with Tyler Bate defending the WWE UK Title against Trent Seven:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Big Show Taunts Shaq (Photo), Latest "Bella Family Origins" Episode, The Miz
John Cena and Nikki Bella Hype Total Bellas, Vince McMahon Talks Cruiserweights, WWE - Hire Heroes
WWE Stars Play Ping Pong (Video), WWE NXT Preview, WWE Hall of Famer Turns 53
Vince McMahon Talks WWE UK, WWE Network, WrestleMania 33 Momentum, More
Update on the WWE Network Subscriber Count, International and Domestic
Possible WrestleMania 33 Plans for the WWE Cruiserweight Title
Tyler Bate Talks WWE UK Title Match (Video), RAW Social Score, Fans on WWE NXT
Match Confirmed for Next Week's WWE NXT, SmackDown Top 10, WWE Stock
WWE Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results, Vince McMahon Comments
WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before Elimination Chamber