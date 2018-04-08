Posted in: WWE WWE Stars Hype Tonight's Matches, WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Pre-show Video, Daniel Bryan
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018 - 4:41:08 PM
- Below is the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show video, featuring Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and others. As noted, the two-hour Kickoff will feature three matches - the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal and Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title. WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler and Beth Phoenix will serve as guest commentators for the battle royals. The second hour of the pre-show will also air on the USA Network. Remember to join us here on the main page of the site for live coverage at 5pm EST.
- Below are more Daniel Bryan WrestleMania 34 Diary videos with Bryan getting emotional at the Connor's Cure Superstars event, Axxess footage and Bryan driving to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for tonight's big return to the ring.
- Below are tweets from various WWE Superstars to hype tonight's big event:
In 2013, I had my first @WWE tryout. I was told no. In 2016, I was in the Cruiserweight Classic. I was placed as an alternate. In 2018, I am representing an entire division at #Wrestlemania.
This business owes me nothing. Never has. Never will. I respect everyone in it. Thank you to everybody that paved the way. Thank you to anybody that fell down for me, made me looked good & believed in me. You are a part of this. #Wrestlemania#WWEpic.twitter.com/a5fw4RpXa9
As I sit at #WrestleMania, I can’t help but to think about my selfless wife. This time last year she was fighting by my side and now she’s at home taking care of our child. I hope tonight I can make you both as proud as I am of you two. pic.twitter.com/X7FsSCqZQO