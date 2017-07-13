LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Stars Hype The Mae Young Classic, Ringside Photo, AJ Styles DVD Update, John Cena
By Marc Middleton
Jul 13, 2017 - 5:20:59 PM
- Below is a preview for Sunday's new episode of American Grit on FOX with host & executive producer John Cena. This will be the 6th episode of the 2nd season.



- WWE's first DVD on current WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is now set for a 2018 release, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. WWE mentioned a potential AJ set on a Fan Council survey back in April. The description listed in the survey read like this:

“The Phenomenal AJ Styles”

This compilation would feature the most phenomenal matches of AJ Styles’ first two years in WWE. No superstar wowed the audience during that time quite like “P1” AJ Styles. Featuring battles with John Cena, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Chris Jericho, and more.


- WWE has had just about the whole roster tweeting about The Mae Young Classic this afternoon. Below are some of their tweets with a ringside photo from Bayley and a video message from Sasha Banks:




























