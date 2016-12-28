LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Stars Grant Wishes (Photos), Brie Bella "Baby Watch" (Video), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Dec 30, 2016 - 8:33:31 AM
- Brie Bella gives a "Baby Watch" update at 22 weeks in this new video:



- WWE stock was up 0.71% on Thursday, closing at $18.55 per share. The high was $18.66 and the low was $18.33.

- As seen below, John Cena and Titus O'Neil granted Make-A-Wish Wishes at Tuesday's WWE live event in St. Louis and Wednesday's show Nashville:




@titusoneilwwe was proud to meet a member of @makeawishamerica before #WWEStLouis!

A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on




