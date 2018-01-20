LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Stars Film TV Show (Photos), Ricochet - Montez Ford, Jeff Jarrett Cage Match Video
By Marc Middleton
Jan 20, 2018 - 3:38:59 PM
- As seen below, Title Match Wrestling recently released video from a Steel Cage match between Pat Buck and Jeff Jarrett, who finished a stint in WWE-sponsored rehab in December. The match took place at WrestlePro's "GFW vs. WrestlePro" event on June 11th, 2017 from the gym of Saint Joseph in Keyport, NJ. The event also featured Damien Sandow vs. Colt Cabana.



- Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will be appearing on Monday's episode of The Steve Harvey Show, which airs in syndication. Below are photos and a quick clip from Thursday's taping:










- The WWE website has picked up on a Twitter beef between new WWE Performance Center recruit Trevor Mann (Ricochet) and WWE NXT Superstar Montez Ford of The Street Profits. You can see WWE's announcement and the tweets below:

Montez Ford, Trevor Mann trade jabs on Twitter following intense WWE PC workout

Trevor Mann has been at the WWE Performance Center for less than a week, but the acclaimed new recruit appears to already be locked in competition with his fellow athletes in Orlando, Fla. — at least in the weight room.

WWE PC Strength & Conditioning Coach Sean Hayes led NXT Superstars through a Hercules-inspired upper-body workout today, and as a video posted on NXT’s Twitter account reveals, the regimen was a grueling one.

Following the sweat session, Mann — who’s seen in the video doing a set of chin-ups with weighted chains wrapped around him — couldn’t help but take a playful (we think) jab at The Street Profits, suggesting he showed Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins “how it’s done.”







Never one to let a salvo go unanswered, Ford offered a little context in his response to the WWE PC newcomer:




Following the workout, Mann was overheard saying that he’s coming for the Combine crown in 2018, a reference to NXT’s annual strength-and-conditioning Combine, a competition in which Ford has always been one of the top performers. Could a budding rivalry between the two athletic wonders be shaping up before our very eyes?


