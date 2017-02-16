|
- Below are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE SmackDown in Anaheim:
|
WWE Stars Film Commercial, Finn Balor In New WWE Series, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Feb 16, 2017 - 1:23:33 AM
- WWE's website will premiere a new series called "My Son Is a WWE Superstar" later today. As seen in the preview below, the first episode features Finn Balor and his parents:
- Rusev and Lana were filming a commercial for WrestleMania 33 sponsor Snickers on Valentine's Day, as seen below:
