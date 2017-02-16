LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
WWE Stars Film Commercial, Finn Balor In New WWE Series, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Feb 16, 2017 - 1:23:33 AM
- Below are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE SmackDown in Anaheim:



- WWE's website will premiere a new series called "My Son Is a WWE Superstar" later today. As seen in the preview below, the first episode features Finn Balor and his parents:




- Rusev and Lana were filming a commercial for WrestleMania 33 sponsor Snickers on Valentine's Day, as seen below:




