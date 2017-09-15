LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE Stars Comment on NK Missile Launch While Traveling to Japan, WWE's Pink Ropes, Brie Bella
By Marc Middleton
Sep 15, 2017 - 5:22:48 PM


- Above and below are Total Bellas bonus clips from this week with Brie Bella's family worrying about her protein intake during her pregnancy and brother JJ trying to keep his relationship troubles from Brie:



- WWE will once again be running campaigns for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October of this year. The pink ring ropes were used at last night's WWE NXT TV tapings for the episodes that will be airing in October.

- North Korea firing a ballistic missile through Japanese airspace was a hot topic among the WWE SmackDown crew as they traveled to the country this week for a weekend live event. Randy Orton and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods both commented on the latest act of defiance from Kim Jong-un's regime:







