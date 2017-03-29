LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Stars Clean Up at Orlando Park (Photos, Video), SmackDown Top 10, WWE Network Update
By Marc Middleton
Mar 29, 2017 - 5:07:00 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown:



- WWE Network continues to add Mid-South Wrestling episodes from 1981 and 1982 to the Vault section. They currently have several events taped from the Irish McNeil Boys Club in Shreveport, LA.

- WrestleMania 33 Week continued in Orlando this morning as Goldust, R-Truth and Dana Brooke participated in a "Hefty Clean Up" event at Lake Lorna Doone Park. The WWE Superstars partnered with Hefty and Orlando's Keep Orlando Beautiful campaign to pick up trash with District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill and volunteers. Below are photos and video:















