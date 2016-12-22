LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Stars Begin FIFA Tournament, SmackDown Social Ratings, WWE Network - Twitter
By Marc Middleton
Dec 22, 2016 - 10:20:02 AM
- Xavier Woods is now doing a FIFA 17 tournament on his "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel. The tourney kicks off in the video below with Sami Zayn vs. Neville:



- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind the Tony Bennett special on NBC. SmackDown had 72,000 interactions on Twitter with 15,000 unique authors, up from last week's 54,000 interactions and 14,000 authors. SmackDown also had 100,000 Facebook interactions with 65,000 unique authors this week, down from last week's 104,000 interactions and 72,000 authors.

- WWE Network is celebrating 1 million Twitter followers. They tweeted the following on the social media milestone:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

