Posted in: WWE
WWE Stars Arrive for WrestleMania, Stephanie McMahon's Gear for Tonight, Bayley
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2017 - 3:21:51 PM
- Below is another WrestleMania Diary Entry with RAW Women's Champion Bayley drawing strength from her fans at WrestleMania 33 Axxess on Saturday:



- As noted, Stephanie McMahon will be a part of Triple H's entrance for his WrestleMania 33 match with Seth Rollins tonight. She tweeted this sneak peek at her gear:




- WWE posted these videos of The Miz, Maryse, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss arriving for WrestleMania 33 tonight:







