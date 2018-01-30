LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Star on Being Left Out of The Rumble, Triple H on Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax Video
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2018 - 1:39:54 PM
- Below is video of Mike Rome talking to Nia Jax at last night's RAW in Philadelphia. Jax talks about how amazing the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match was and is then asked about the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and 5 other Superstars to be announced. Jax insults Rome and says of course she's going for the title because once she has it, no one will be able to take it. Jax says she will also make history in the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber by being the most dominant and the most irresistible force. Jax knocks Rome again and calls him a nerd.



- Triple H tweeted the following on Ronda Rousey signing with WWE:




- Zack Ryder tweeted the following on being left out of the men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday. As noted, Ryder will face Jinder Mahal, Rusev and Kofi Kingston in a Fatal 4 Way on tonight's SmackDown with the winner becoming new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode. Ryder wrote:




