WWE Star on Being Left Out of The Rumble, Triple H on Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax Video

The world is abuzz with @RondaRousey ’s appearance and future with @WWE . Everyone’s road is different, but trust me Ronda has ALWAYS been one of us! Congratulations Ronda and welcome to the family. @WrestleMania . #History pic.twitter.com/kevlOTYylM

I’ve sat & watched a #RoyalRumble from backstage before. The last time it happened I went on to win the IC Title 3 months later at WrestleMania. I don’t complain about it. I don’t quit. I just keep working harder. I overcome. That’s the story of my career...the story of my life.