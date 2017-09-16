LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Star on Being Clean for 2 Months, Fans on No Mercy Matches, John Cena - Nikki Bella
By Marc Middleton
Sep 16, 2017 - 7:03:20 AM
- Below is a Total Bellas bonus clip from this week with John Cena and Nikki Bella playing a children's card game with brother JJ:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which No Mercy match they're most looking forward to - Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Enzo Amore vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Emma vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Cesaro & Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt or Roman Reigns vs. John Cena. As of this writing, 62% went with Braun vs. Brock while 23% voted for Cena vs. Reigns, 7% voted for the Fatal 4 Way, 4% voted for the RAW Tag Team Title match and 3% voted for Balor vs. Wyatt.

- SmackDown Superstar Mike Kanellis has been clean & sober for 2 months now. Kanellis, who made his WWE in-ring debut on July 18th, discussed his painkiller addiction on social media back in August. He tweeted the following earlier this week to mark the milestone:




