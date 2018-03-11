WWE Star Wins Gold at Fastlane, Becomes Grand Slam Champion (Photos, Videos)

|
Randy Orton defeated Bobby Roode to become the new WWE United States Champion at tonight's Fastlane pay-per-view.
By Marc Middleton
Mar 11, 2018 - 8:59:06 PM
This actually Orton's first United States Title reign. Roode has been champion since January 16th after defeating Jinder Mahal in tournament finals for the vacant title.
Orton is now the 10th Grand Slam champion in WWE under the current format. He joins Big Show, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Edge, Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's big title change:
