- Below is a new preview for Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34:
WWE Star Wants to Induct Kid Rock, WrestleMania Mixed Tag Match Promo, Fastlane Social Score
By Marc Middleton
Mar 12, 2018 - 2:50:27 PM
- Last night's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Fastlane had a total of 1.471 million interactions on social media last night - 146,000 on Facebook, 1.251 million on Instagram and 343,000 on Twitter. The last WWE pay-per-view to make the list was Clash of Champions in December, which drew a total of 507,000 interactions on social media - 245,000 on Facebook and 263,000 on Twitter. This was before Nielsen started tracking Instagram interactions.
- As noted, WWE has announced Kid Rock as the Celebrity Inductee for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Classic. SmackDown Superstar Mike Kanellis tweeted the following on the induction and says he wants to induct Rock as he is his biggest fan:
