|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Star Visits Hurricane Victims (Video), Shelton Benjamin Hypes SmackDown, Sin Cara
By Marc Middleton
Sep 5, 2017 - 10:11:07 AM
- As noted on last night's WWE RAW, Mark Henry was in Houston, Texas to help with relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey. It appears Henry was helping out at a distribution center and shelter. Above and below are videos of Henry meeting with fellow Texans affected by the storm. He also noted on Twitter that he will be back to WWE soon.
- SmackDown Superstar Sin Cara turns 40 years old today.
- Shelton Benjamin tweeted the following going into tonight's SmackDown from Sioux Falls, South Dakota as he and Chad Gable prepare for their second match together. As noted, Gable and Benjamin debuted their new tag team last Tuesday night with a win over The Ascension.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
WWE Star Visits Hurricane Victims (Video), Shelton Benjamin Hypes SmackDown, Sin Cara
Backstage Video with MMA and WWE Horsewomen Groups, Mae Young Classic Finals, Brackets
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - #1 Contenders Match, New Announcers, More
Paul Heyman on Big Show - Braun Strowman, John Cena vs. Roman Reigns Promo, More
Backstage News on Recent Incident with Baron Corbin and WWE's Dr. Joseph Maroon
Post-RAW Video of Big Show, Jeff Hardy's Wife on the RAW - Christmas Decision, Fatal 4 Way
Jason Jordan on His Match with John Cena, Nia Jax Post-RAW Video, Fans on No Mercy
Fatal 5 Way Set for WWE 205 Live, Emma on Nia Jax, WWE - Pediatric Cancer Awareness
WWE No Mercy Theme, New Song from Elias (Video), Reby Hardy Reacts to RAW - Christmas
Elias on WWE Main Event, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton Promo, Vince McMahon