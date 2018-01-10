LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Star Turns 40, Why The New Day Missed SmackDown, Latest "BellaGlam" Episode
By Marc Middleton
Jan 10, 2018 - 11:59:39 AM
- Below is the latest episode of BellaGlam with Brie Bella:



- Tamina Snuka turns 40 years old today while former WCW star Buff Bagwell turns 47 and former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler turns 46.

- We now know why The New Day missed last night's WWE SmackDown. Xavier Woods, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Mark Henry and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels joined The Miz, Maryse, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at the Television Critics Association Winter Tour event in California. Stephanie tweeted the following photos from the event:




