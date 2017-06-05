LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Star Teaching Son to Wrestle, WWE NXT - WWE Network News, Women's MITB Reactions
By Marc Middleton
Jun 5, 2017 - 1:00:15 PM
- Cathy Kelley looks at reactions to the first-ever women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match from stars such as Fit Finlay, Nikki Bella, Mick Foley, WWE Hall of Famers Lita and others in this new WWE Digital video. As noted, it will be Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka battling for the briefcase at the MITB pay-per-view later this month.



- The WWE Network live stream will begin airing the first WWE NXT episodes from Full Sail University Friday at 10pm EST with the show from June 20th, 2012. The episode from August 29th, 2012 will then air at 11pm EST. Below are the descriptions:

6/20/12 episode: "Dusty Rhodes is named Interim General Manager. Tyson Kidd faces Michael McGillicutty in the main event. Bo Dallas makes his NXT debut."

8/29/12 episode: "The Gold Rush Tournament concludes when Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal battle for the NXT Championship. The Usos call out The Ascension."

- As seen below, Sin Cara is teaching his 8 year old son to wrestle. He wrote, "My 8 year old son learning everyday! Loves wrestling! #LuchaLuchaLucha #LuchaLibre #FollowTheFaceless #ElPaso @WWE @wweespanol @WWEUniverse"




