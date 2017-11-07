|
- Below is video from last night's WWE Ride Along with Bo Dallas talking to Curtis Axel about conspiracy theories:
|
WWE
WWE Star Talks Conspiracy Theories, WWE 205 Live Note, Rusev on Survivor Series
By Marc Middleton
Nov 7, 2017 - 1:03:34 PM
- As noted, several WWE UK Superstars will be appearing on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode. They are appearing because most of the cruiserweight roster was not brought to the UK for the current tour or this week's TV tapings. As noted, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Jordan Devlin, Tucker, Tyler Bate, Joseph Conners and James Drake are being advertised for tonight.
- There's still no word yet on what will happen to the AJ Styles vs. Rusev Survivor Series qualifier that was planned for tonight's SmackDown but Rusev is still indicating that he will get the spot by default as Styles is set to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal tonight. Rusev tweeted the following today:
|
|
