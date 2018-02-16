LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Star Takes Big Group to Movies, Magician Wrestler at WWE Tryouts (Video), JBL
By Marc Middleton
Feb 16, 2018 - 4:00:25 PM
- WWE posted this video of wrestling magician Evan Cloyd performing for other talents at the WWE Performance Center tryouts in Orlando last week:



- JBL's Rugby United New York announced this week that they have joined the Major League Rugby organization and will play a full schedule in the 2019 season. WWE gave JBL a big plug with the following announcement on the news:

JBL brings Major League Rugby to New York City

Major League Rugby has announced that Rugby United New York will join the league on an exhibition schedule for the 2018 season. Co-owned by WWE Legend JBL, the Rugby United New York has joined MLR as an associate member and will play a full schedule for the 2019 season.

The team’s first home match, against Boston on Saturday, March 24, at 7 p.m. at Gaelic Park in the Bronx, is open to the public. The game will also serve as the annual FDNY vs. NYPD rugby match, in aid of the McNaughton-Engeldrum fund for the families of fallen personnel. Tickets are available at rugbyunitedny.com.

“Rugby’s values set it apart from other sports, and we have a duty to stand by these and make a meaningful impact in our communities,” JBL said.

For more information, visit http://www.rugbyunitedny.com.


- Titus O'Neil partnered with local athletes and others in the community to bring more than 2,000 kids to see the new Black Panther movie in Tampa on Thursday night. You can see videos and comments from Titus below:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

