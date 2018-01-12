LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Star Receives Award, Next Week's Total Divas, Rare Dean Ambrose Indie Match Video
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2018 - 9:21:09 AM
- As seen below, Title Match Wrestling has just released video from a 2011 match between Dean Ambrose (as Jon Moxley) and Eddie Kingston. The match is from the 2011 Impact Championship Wrestling Supershow in Queens.



- Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode:

"Shall We Dance?: Nicole is offered an opportunity with "Dancing with the Stars"; in Bulgaria, Lana challenges Rusev to a bet in order to win her dream mansion; Carmella is overwhelmed with moving to a new home with her boyfriend."

- Titus O'Neil was honored with a Drum Major for Justice Award for his work in the community at last night's MLK Parade Foundation Honors event in Tampa. He tweeted the following on the honor:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

  WWE Star Receives Award, Next Week's Total Divas, Rare Dean Ambrose Indie Match Video

