Posted in: WWE WWE Star Receives Award, Next Week's Total Divas, Rare Dean Ambrose Indie Match Video
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2018 - 9:21:09 AM
- As seen below, Title Match Wrestling has just released video from a 2011 match between Dean Ambrose (as Jon Moxley) and Eddie Kingston. The match is from the 2011 Impact Championship Wrestling Supershow in Queens.
- Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode:
"Shall We Dance?: Nicole is offered an opportunity with "Dancing with the Stars"; in Bulgaria, Lana challenges Rusev to a bet in order to win her dream mansion; Carmella is overwhelmed with moving to a new home with her boyfriend."
- Titus O'Neil was honored with a Drum Major for Justice Award for his work in the community at last night's MLK Parade Foundation Honors event in Tampa. He tweeted the following on the honor:
Proverbs 4:19 The ways of right-living people glow with light The longer they live the brighter they shine. God Placed light inside of you for a reason.LET IT SHINE!!Thanks again 2all of my Family&Friends that came out 2support me receiving the Dr. MLK Drum Major 4Justice Award pic.twitter.com/M6aOdD4xvf
Getting ready to be honored and Awarded tonight at the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Parade Foundation Gala with the “Drum Major For Justice Award” for Family/Community with my friends and Family ❤️ #Proud#Legacypic.twitter.com/GGqBCfSuPv