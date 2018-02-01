LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Star Reacts to Recent Losses, Top Stars Teaming at Pre-WrestleMania RAW, Sheamus
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2018 - 1:59:25 PM
- Below is the 14th main episode from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus and his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, featuring a Strong Man Workout with Rob MacIntyre at Hard Nocks South in Tampa:



- A big eight-man dark main event is being advertised for the April 2nd WWE RAW in Atlanta, which is the final show before WrestleMania 34. It will be Braun Strowman, John Cena, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins taking on Kane, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar.

- WWE UK Superstar Tyler Bate tweeted the following after his loss to TJP on this week's WWE 205 Live episode and the loss to Roderick Strong on this week's WWE NXT episode:




