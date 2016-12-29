LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
WWE
WWE Star Poses for Clothing Company, SmackDown Social Score, WWE - FIFA Continues
By Marc Middleton
Dec 29, 2016 - 1:32:32 PM
- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" FIFA 17 tournament continues in this new video with Rusev going up against Kofi Kingston:



- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on CBS. SmackDown had 95,000 interactions on Twitter with 19,000 unique authors, up from last week's 72,000 interactions and 15,000 authors. SmackDown also had 155,000 Facebook interactions with 105,000 unique authors last night, up from last week's 100,000 interactions and 65,000 authors.

- As seen below, Sin Cara did a shoot for Krown City Clothing earlier this week near Kansas City:




