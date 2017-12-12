LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE Star Makes Clash of Champions Challenge, Rusev & Aiden English Tease Surprise (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Dec 12, 2017 - 7:39:43 PM
- Below is video of Zack Ryder issuing a challenge to former partner Mojo Rawley for a match at Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. WWE has not confirmed the match but we will keep you updated.




- WWE posted this video of Aiden English & Rusev teasing a special upcoming Rusev Day surprise to be revealed after they win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Sunday's Clash pay-per-view. As noted, the Fatal 4 Way for the titles will see The Usos defend against Rusev & English, The New Day and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable.




