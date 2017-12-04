LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Star Knocks Heath Slater's Stunner, WWE NXT on the WWE Network, Tonight's RAW
By Marc Middleton
Dec 4, 2017 - 3:52:47 PM
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video. As noted, matches confirmed for tonight include Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar with the titles on the line, Paige vs. Sasha Banks plus a Cruiserweights Fatal 4 Way with Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali with the winner facing Rich Swann next week to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore.



- We noted before that all WWE NXT episodes from previous years are now available for viewing on the WWE Network. WWE announced the following update today:

Just added to WWE Network: NXT’s Rookies and Pros 2010-12

More than 100 new episodes of NXT’s competition era are now available on demand on WWE Network. See the very first WWE television appearances of some of today’s biggest Superstars, as “Rookies” like Daniel Bryan, Naomi, Fandango, Titus O’Neil, Bray Wyatt, and more try to make a good impression on their “Pros,” such as Chris Jericho, The Miz, Alicia Fox and R-Truth. Watch more than 90 hours of the very first incarnation of NXT spanning 2010-12.

Now you can relive every episode of NXT on demand on the award-winning WWE Network.


- Curt Hawkins took a shot at Heath Slater's stunner this weekend following the WWE live event in Anaheim. That event saw Slater, Rhyno and Apollo Crews defeat Hawkins, Dash Wilder and Curtis Axel in six-man action. Slater responded to the diss, as seen below in their Twitter exchange:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 12/4/17

  • Roman Reigns on Being Compared to Greats, Upcoming Match with Triple H, More

  • Opening Segment Announced for Tonight's WWE RAW (Video), The Miztourage Note

  • Randy Orton on Umaga, WWE Legends Talk Kayfabe (Video), WWE NXT DVD News

  • WWE Fastlane 2018 Details, The Rock on His Movie Characters (Video), WWE Stock

  • Sami Zayn on Shane McMahon (Video), Jeff Hardy Performance Announced, Cruiserweights Game

  • WWE Star Knocks Heath Slater's Stunner, WWE NXT on the WWE Network, Tonight's RAW

  • More on Corey Graves' New WWE Network Show, Video of WWE Stars on Prank Show, Flashback Friday

  • Special Events for WWE 205 Live Announced

  • Samoa Joe on Roman Reigns (Video), WWE on William Regal - WWN Live, Eva Marie Video



    		•