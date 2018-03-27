LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Star In New Snickers Ad, WWE 205 Live Note for Tonight, Samir Singh Updates
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2018 - 6:15:41 PM
- Below is a new Snickers ad featuring Elias. Snickers is the main sponsor for WWE's WrestleMania 34.



- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature a Fatal 4 Way with Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa vs. TJP vs. Kalisto. The rivalry between WrestleMania 34 opponents Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali will also continue as WWE posted the following teaser for tonight:

Can Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander continue to co-exist?

Last week on WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak to advance to the finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. At WrestleMania, Ali will face his friend Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight division’s top prize in what will be a highly competitive and emotional battle between two friends who have the utmost respect for one another.

The bond between Alexander and Ali is evident every time they step in the ring together – whether at odds or teaming up. Last night on Raw, the duo paired against Drew Gulak and TJP in a victorious effort and did not show signs of a rift.

However, with their battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All less than two weeks away, can Alexander and Ali maintain their mutual respect, or will the high stakes of competing against one another at WrestleMania drive a wedge between them?


- Below are the latest updates from Samir Singh as he trains to return from the torn ACL that he suffered back in January:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 3/27/18

  • Update on Charlotte Flair's Injury, New Names for the Andre Battle Royal, New John Cena Movie

  • PW HOF to Induct Owen Hart, Matt Hardy on Making Michael Cole Pay, John Cena

  • John Cena Talks Duke Nukem Franchise, Producer Confirms Him for Lead Role

  • Daniel Bryan - SmackDown Update, More on El Generico, Kofi Kingston on Twerking with HBK, WWE Stock

  • How Was This Week's WWE RAW Viewership with John Cena vs. Kane?

  • Videos: Ronda Rousey Has Awkward Exchanges During Morning ESPN Interviews

  • WWE Trademark Reveals New Series?, New WWE 205 Live Match for Tonight, RAW Top 10

  • Drew McIntyre Update (Video), WWE NXT - WWN Live Seminar/Tryout News, Tonight's SmackDown

  • Jeff Jarrett's WWE HOF Inductor, Kalisto and Sheamus Train (Video), The Rock's Skyscraper Movie



    		•