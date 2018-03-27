WWE Star In New Snickers Ad, WWE 205 Live Note for Tonight, Samir Singh Updates

My recent major breakthrough has been able to ride the stationary bike. It doesn’t seem like much to the average person but when you’re literally fighting for inches, it’s a major achievement. #KeepMovingForward pic.twitter.com/fsAtleFSMD

Have faith in your journey.



Everything had to happen exactly as it did to get you where you’re going next.#SDLive #SinghStrong pic.twitter.com/CDzw1UxrsX