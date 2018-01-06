|
WWE SmackDown Superstar Mike Kanellis took to Twitter this week to respond to a fan who commented on Kanellis being off WWE TV and if he will be in the men's Royal Rumble match. This led to Kanellis engaging with a user, who admits he's a troll, over whether or not Kanellis has failed since signing with WWE.
|
WWE Star Goes Back & Forth on Twitter Over His WWE Status & If He's a Failure
By Marc Middleton
Jan 6, 2018 - 6:57:47 PM
After going back and forth with other users on Twitter, WWE's "Road Dogg" Brian James put his 2 cents in and Kanellis agreed, ending the conversation on his end. You can see the tweets below:
