WWE Star Films Music Video on Monday, New "Bella Brains" Video, Birthdays

- Below is episode 3 of "Bella Brains" with Daniel Bryan trying to determine the smarter Bella Twin - Nikki Bella or Brie Bella.

Early morning video shoot, " Back Against The Wall " Ron Killings an Laroo RTK... STOP!! Tell'em, betta look back. pic.twitter.com/vQdndAdCqG — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) February 13, 2017

- Today would have been the 46th birthday of former WWE Superstar Nelson "Big Daddy V/Viscera" Frazier, Jr. He passed away in 2014 at the age of 43, just 4 days after his birthday. ECW Original Tommy Dreamer turned 46 years old on Monday.- R-Truth filmed a music video for his upcoming "Back Against The Wall" hip-hop single on Monday. He tweeted this photo from the set: