LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE Star Films Music Video on Monday, New "Bella Brains" Video, Birthdays
By Marc Middleton
Feb 14, 2017 - 12:30:08 PM
- Below is episode 3 of "Bella Brains" with Daniel Bryan trying to determine the smarter Bella Twin - Nikki Bella or Brie Bella.



- Today would have been the 46th birthday of former WWE Superstar Nelson "Big Daddy V/Viscera" Frazier, Jr. He passed away in 2014 at the age of 43, just 4 days after his birthday. ECW Original Tommy Dreamer turned 46 years old on Monday.

- R-Truth filmed a music video for his upcoming "Back Against The Wall" hip-hop single on Monday. He tweeted this photo from the set:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Bray Wyatt Talks WWE Title Win, Staying Busy, His Win Being an "Up-Yours" to Authority

  • WWE Star Films Music Video on Monday, New "Bella Brains" Video, Birthdays

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - WWE Title Match, Chamber Fallout, More

  • Bayley Talks RAW Women's Title Win and Her Fans, Post-RAW Update on Chris Jericho

  • Triple H - Bayley Photo, Charlotte Reacts to Loss, Bill Goldberg - Kevin Owens

  • Kelly Kelly Backstage at RAW (Video), Bayley - Sasha Banks Photo, Fans on RAW

  • Match for Next Week's WWE RAW, Dolph Ziggler - Valentine's Day Note, 205 Live

  • Backstage Elimination Chamber Note, Teddy Long WWE HOF Video, Sami Zayn - Samoa Joe

  • Gillberg Returns to WWE TV on RAW (Video), Goldberg Responds

  • WWE Pays Tribute to Chavo Guerrero Sr., WWE Main Event Matches, Holy Foley




    		•