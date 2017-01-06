LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Star Dealing with Facebook Issues, New Theme for WWE NXT Star, Eve Torres
By Marc Middleton
Jan 6, 2017 - 10:13:51 AM
- The movie "Skiptrace" with former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres is now available to stream on Netflix. It was released on DVD this past fall. The movie stars Jackie Chan and Johnny Knoxville. Eve plays a character named Dasha in the film. Eve can be seen in the trailer below:



- Roderick Strong debuted a new theme song at last night's WWE NXT TV tapings. Our correspondent described it as "somewhat like a Killswitch Engage instrumental." Strong will face Steve Cutler on the January 18th NXT episode.

- Luke Gallows is currently dealing with some Facebook issues. He tweeted the following, noting that Facebook deactivated his account for "impersonating" himself:




