Posted in: WWE WWE Star Buys Home for Parents, Fans on WWE's Wonder Woman, The New Day Video
By Marc Middleton
Jun 5, 2017 - 1:42:05 PM
- Below is video from The New Day's recent promotional tour to Mumbai, India. As noted, Kofi Kingston and Big E represented the group on the tour. The New Day returned to WWE TV this past week on SmackDown and will challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Money In the Bank later this month.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans who would be WWE's best Wonder Woman - Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella, SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka or other. As of this writing, 25% went with Charlotte while 20% voted for Nikki, 11% for Sasha, 11% for other, 9% for Becky, 8% for Bliss, 7% for Asuka and 5% for Bayley. The others received less than 3% of the vote.
- WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and wife Ellie moved into their new home this past week, bought and paid for by their daughter Natalya. She wrote the following on how long she's wanted to make the big purchase:
My whole career ... there was ONE thing I really wanted to do and I never lost sight of it. And today I got to do that for my parents. It's the best feeling ... makes every tear, bruise, heartache, heartbreak, sleepless night .... SO worth it. Welcome home. (Plus... I owe my parents everything....)