LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Star Being Replaced In Mixed Match Challenge, Stars Backstage Tonight, WWE Network Maintenance
By Marc Middleton
Jan 2, 2018 - 7:52:30 PM
- WWE NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler and former TNA X Division Champion Rockstar Spud are backstage at tonight's WWE TV tapings in Orlando, as are other NXT Superstars. For those who missed it, below is video of Baszler's debut on last week's NXT episode:



- WWE Network will be undergoing maintenance tomorrow morning from 7am - 10am EST.

- It looks like WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will be out of action for a few weeks as RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced today that he's replacing Enzo in the Mixed Match Challenge tournament that begins on Facebook Watch on January 16th. No word yet on who his replacement will be. Angle tweeted:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Big Handicap Match Announced for WWE Royal Rumble, New Rumble Participants, Updated Card

  • Becky Lynch Returns on WWE SmackDown, Comments from Charlotte & Liv Morgan (Videos)

  • Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley Update, Beth Phoenix on Calling WWE's MMC, Royal Rumble Promo

  • WWE Star Being Replaced In Mixed Match Challenge, Stars Backstage Tonight, WWE Network Maintenance

  • New Royal Rumble Participants, WWE RAW Social Score, Luke Harper & Baron Corbin Game

  • Cedric Alexander on Goldust, The Rock & Daughter Jasmine (Video), WWE Stock Up

  • Jerry Lawler - RAW 25th Anniversary Update, Rusev Wants To Be On RAW, Alexa Bliss Wedding Talk

  • WWE Hall of Famer Set for Mixed Match Challenge Announce Team (Video)

  • WWE Star Being Honored for Community Work, Fans on Top RAW Star of 2017, Natalya

  • Cedric Alexander - WWE 205 Live Update, More on Tonight's WWE SmackDown, RAW Top 10



    		•