Posted in: WWE
WWE Star Being Honored for Community Work, Fans on Top RAW Star of 2017, Natalya
By Marc Middleton
Jan 2, 2018 - 6:09:31 PM
- Below is a new preview for this week's Total Divas episode, featuring Natalya's hunt for the SmackDown Women's Title:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who was the top RAW Superstar of 2017. As of this writing, 26% voted for Braun Strowman while 17% voted for Dean Ambrose, 17% voted for WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, 8% for Finn Balor, 7% for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, 6% for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, 6% for The Miz, 6% for RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, 2% for Bayley, 2% for Samoa Joe, 2% for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore and 1% for Bray Wyatt.

- Titus O'Neil is being honored with a Drum Major for Justice Award for his work in the community at the upcoming MLK Parade Foundation Honors event on January 11th in Tampa. He tweeted the following on the honor:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

