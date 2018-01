WWE Star Announces Royal Rumble Spot (Video), Jim Ross Says He Did Not Fall Asleep at RAW 25

Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler appear to be falling asleep at the Manhattan Center. pic.twitter.com/vigtA8zMBA #WWE #RAW #RAW25 — NoDQ.com - WWE News (@nodqdotcom) January 23, 2018

- Below is new video of Tye Dillinger announcing his spot for the men's Royal Rumble match next Sunday in Philadelphia:- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross took to Facebook today and denied falling asleep with Jerry Lawler at the announce table during last night's RAW 25 event while matches were being held at the Barclays Center. Below is JR's post along with the photo from the Manhattan Center that we previously posted: