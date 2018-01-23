LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Star Announces Royal Rumble Spot (Video), Jim Ross Says He Did Not Fall Asleep at RAW 25
By Marc Middleton
Jan 23, 2018 - 5:08:38 PM
- Below is new video of Tye Dillinger announcing his spot for the men's Royal Rumble match next Sunday in Philadelphia:




- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross took to Facebook today and denied falling asleep with Jerry Lawler at the announce table during last night's RAW 25 event while matches were being held at the Barclays Center. Below is JR's post along with the photo from the Manhattan Center that we previously posted:






Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Superstar Out of Action with Torn ACL (Photo)

  • Video: Daniel Bryan Opens WWE 205 Live with GM & Title Announcement Teasers

  • Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card for Sunday, Number of Open Rumble Match Slots

  • Enzo Amore's Lawyer Issues Statement on Rape Allegations

  • Video: Woman Gives Details on Alleged Sexual Assault By Enzo Amore

  • The Miz - WWE Intercontinental Title Note, Bully Ray on His RAW 25 Return, Carmella & The New Day

  • Xavier Woods Eats Worms from The Boogeyman, Lana & Rusev Train for MMC, SummerSlam Travel Packages

  • Original RAW 25 Plans for Enzo Amore, More Video of WWE Stars at The NYSE, Becky Lynch

  • Daniel Bryan to Make Announcements on WWE 205 Live, New GM for the Cruiserweights?

  • Update on Police Investigating the Enzo Amore Rape Allegations, Note on T-Shirt Enzo Wore at RAW



    		•