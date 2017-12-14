LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Spoils Mixed Match Challenge Vote?, Zack Ryder Teases Podcast, WWE TTTT
By Marc Middleton
Dec 14, 2017 - 8:41:59 AM


- Above and below are new videos for WWE's 15th annual Tribute to The Troops on the USA Network tonight. Above is video of WWE NXT Superstar and Marine Steve Cutler talking about the importance of the event. Below is video of actor Christopher Meloni saluting the troops.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which brand has the stronger roster of Superstars competing in the new Mixed Match Challenge series that will premiere on Facebook Watch in January. As of this writing, 60% voted for RAW (RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Asuka, Bayley, Braun Strowman, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, Finn Balor, Goldust, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, The Miz, Samoa Joe) while the rest voted for SmackDown (Becky Lynch, Bobby Roode, Carmella, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, Lana, Naomi, Natalya, Rusev, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and a Final Fan Vote to select a member of The New Day).

It's worth noting that the WWE website lists Samoa Joe, and no "Final Fan Vote" option, for the RAW brand but he was not announced earlier. It looks like they may have spoiled the "Final Fan Vote" for RAW, indicating that some of the voting in this competition is rigged.

- Zack Ryder noted on Twitter that he and former tag team partner Curt Hawkins may be starting a podcast on wrestling action figures soon. He tweeted the following:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • JBL Talks WWE TTTT & New Projects (Video), New WWE Trademarks, Total Divas Promos

  • Triple H on His Vision for WWE NXT, Improving Andrade "Cien" Almas, More

  • Tonight's WWE Tribute to The Troops, Sheamus Trains (Video), Mixed Match Challenge Promos

  • Xavier Woods In a Slap Off (Video), Next Week's Total Divas Episode, Mixed Match Challenge

  • WWE NXT Confirms Shayna Baszler (Video), #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way Update, Ember Moon

  • WWE NXT Match Airs Only on WWE Network, Next Week's Title Matches, Andrade "Cien" Almas

  • WWE Spoils Mixed Match Challenge Vote?, Zack Ryder Teases Podcast, WWE TTTT

  • Triple H Talks WWE NXT Pushing the Main Roster, Elias, NXT on the USA Network

  • The Rock - Walk Of Fame Video, WWE 205 Live Start Time Changing Soon, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before Clash of Champions



    		•