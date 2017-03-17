|
- Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Corey Graves hyping the latest "Bring It To The Table" episode:
WWE
WWE Sneakers Coming Soon?, Trademarks for The Bella Twins, Corey Graves
By Marc Middleton
Mar 17, 2017 - 2:33:10 PM
- WWE recently applied to trademark "Bella Style" and "Bella Glam" for The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.
- As seen below, it appears Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg is teaming with Foot Locker and PUMA to release new WWE sneakers:
