LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE Sneakers Coming Soon?, Trademarks for The Bella Twins, Corey Graves
By Marc Middleton
Mar 17, 2017 - 2:33:10 PM
- Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Corey Graves hyping the latest "Bring It To The Table" episode:



- WWE recently applied to trademark "Bella Style" and "Bella Glam" for The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.

- As seen below, it appears Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg is teaming with Foot Locker and PUMA to release new WWE sneakers:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • John Cena on Fallon, Hulk Hogan on His WrestleMania Status, "What's Inside?" - WWE Title

  • WWE Announces "America The Beautiful" Singer for WrestleMania 33

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Down with Shane McMahon - AJ Styles Feud Featured

  • Who Will Induct Teddy Long Into the WWE Hall of Fame Next Month?

  • WWE Sneakers Coming Soon?, Trademarks for The Bella Twins, Corey Graves

  • How Was Viewership for This Week's WWE RAW with Brock Lesnar, More WrestleMania Hype?

  • Jim Cornette at the WWE Hall of Fame?, Possible Change for WrestleMania 33 Title Match

  • When Is Rusev Expected Back In Action for WWE?, Lana to Get More Ring Time?

  • Former Impact Star at This Week's WWE PC Tryouts, Brie Bella Baby Watch Video, Birthdays

  • Montez Ford WWE Performance Center Video, 3:16 Day, Fans on Brock Lesnar Matches




    		•