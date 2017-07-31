LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Snapchat Causes Paige - RAW Speculation, John Cena's Hard Nocks South Life, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jul 31, 2017 - 7:32:27 PM
- Below is the latest episode of John Cena's Hard Nocks South Life from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, with Cena working up to a heavy squat.



- WWE stock was down 1.03% today, closing at $21.16 per share. Today's high was $21.55 and the low was $20.95.

- Twitter went wild this afternoon with speculation on Paige making her return at tonight's WWE RAW in Pittsburgh. The speculation started after a WWE Snapchat video with Charly Caruso. You can see that video below, which shows a woman that looks like Paige in the background. Apparently this is Sasha Banks, not Paige, but the rumors continue. WWE is doing a zombie-themed photoshoot backstage at RAW and apparently this is Sasha done up for the shoot. Below is a teaser for the shoot and a clip of the video that started the speculation:










