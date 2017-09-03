





WWE Smackdown Brand Houseshow Notes (9/2/17): Who Wrestled for WWE Title?

Sep 3, 2017 - 8:14:18 AM



By Tito Jackson Sep 3, 2017 - 8:14:18 AM Smackdown brand had a houseshow last night (9/2) in Moline, IL and it has the following results and possible news to forecast future events:



- In the Main Event, Jinder Mahal retained his WWE Title against Randy Orton. This could have been booked well in advance, but don't forget that Orton has that non-title win recently over Mahal. These two wrestling could indicate a future feud, as other recent Smackdown houseshows have also been headlined by this specific match (Jinder mostly winning each time).



- Shinsuke Nakamura, who has been feuding over the WWE Title recently, was involved in a Triple Threat match with AJ Styles(c) and Baron Corbin for the US Title. AJ Styles retained his US Title, but no word on the results who he pinned.



- In an interesting booking, Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler in a singles match. As you've seen on Smackdown recently and also reported in the news, the WWE is attempting to repackage Ziggler yet on this show, the most recent NXT call-up defeats him in a match.



- In addition to Charlotte Flair continuing to work weekend houseshows. Charlotte teamed up with Naomi to defeat Natalya/Tamina.



- Other action saw Aiden English scoring a win over Tye Dillinger and a 6 man match with Hype Bros/Sami Zayn defeating Ascension/Erick Rowan.



