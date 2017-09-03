WWE Smackdown Brand Houseshow Notes (9/2/17): Who Wrestled for WWE Title?

|
The Smackdown brand had a houseshow last night (9/2) in Moline, IL and it has the following results and possible news to forecast future events:
- In the Main Event, Jinder Mahal retained his WWE Title against Randy Orton. This could have been booked well in advance, but don't forget that Orton has that non-title win recently over Mahal. These two wrestling could indicate a future feud, as other recent Smackdown houseshows have also been headlined by this specific match (Jinder mostly winning each time).
- Shinsuke Nakamura, who has been feuding over the WWE Title recently, was involved in a Triple Threat match with AJ Styles(c) and Baron Corbin for the US Title. AJ Styles retained his US Title, but no word on the results who he pinned.
- In an interesting booking, Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler in a singles match. As you've seen on Smackdown recently and also reported in the news, the WWE is attempting to repackage Ziggler yet on this show, the most recent NXT call-up defeats him in a match.
- In addition to Ric Flair's health update video from yesterday, another good sign of Ric Flair's health is Charlotte Flair continuing to work weekend houseshows. Charlotte teamed up with Naomi to defeat Natalya/Tamina.
- Other action saw Aiden English scoring a win over Tye Dillinger and a 6 man match with Hype Bros/Sami Zayn defeating Ascension/Erick Rowan.
