Posted in: WWE WWE SmackDown Viewership for the First Episode of 2018
By Marc Middleton
Jan 4, 2018 - 10:24:31 AM
This week's WWE SmackDown, the first show of the year with Sami Zayn defeating WWE Champion AJ Styles in a non-title main event, drew 2.720 million viewers. This is up from last week's 2.656 million viewers.
SmackDown was #5 in viewership for this week on cable, behind Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, Tucker Carlson and Hannity. SmackDown was #2 in the 18-49 demographic this week, behind Curse of Oak Island.
In comparison, Monday's New Year's Day RAW drew 2.865 million viewers, up from last week's 2.703 million viewers for the final episode of 2017, which took place on Christmas.
Below is our 2018 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:
January 2nd Episode: 2.720 million viewers January 9th Episode:
2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers 2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode