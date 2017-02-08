Posted in: WWE WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before Elimination Chamber
By Marc Middleton
Feb 8, 2017 - 9:14:54 PM
This week's WWE SmackDown, featuring the final hype for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view with Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion John Cena in the main event, drew 2.627 million viewers. This is down from last week's 2.817 million viewers for the post-Royal Rumble episode.
SmackDown was #10 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, The Haves & Have Nots, The O'Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson, Hannity, The First 100 Days, Shadow of Doubt and Special Report. SmackDown was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.
In comparison, Monday's RAW averaged 3.115 million viewers, down from last week's 3.615 million viewers
Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:
January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers
January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers
January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers
January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers
January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers
February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers
February 14th Episode: