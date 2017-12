WWE Posted in:

WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before Clash of Champions

By

Dec 13, 2017 - 4:17:13 PM



By Marc Middleton Dec 13, 2017 - 4:17:13 PM



This week's WWE SmackDown, featuring the final hype for Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, drew 2.481 million viewers. This is down from last week's 2.493 million viewers. SmackDown also the main event of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens advertised ahead of time.



SmackDown was #13 in viewership for this week on cable, behind two airings of CNN's Anderson Cooper, Curse of Oak Island, Last Word, 11th Hour, Rachel Maddow, The Ingraham Angle, Hannity, All In, Tucker Carlson, The Story and Special Report. SmackDown was #6 in the 18-49 demographic, behind Anderson Cooper, NBA games on ESPN and Curse of Oak Island. Coverage of the special Senate election in Alabama dominated the night.



In comparison, Monday's RAW drew 2.684 million viewers, down from last week's 2.813 million viewers and the lowest number going back to mid-June.



Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:



January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers

January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers

January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers

January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers

January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers

February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers

February 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewers

February 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewers

February 28th Episode: 2.566 million viewers

March 7th Episode: 2.738 million viewers

March 14th Episode: 2.628 million viewers

March 21st Episode: 2.647 million viewers

March 28th Episode: 2.698 million viewers

April 4th Episode: 2.885 million viewers

April 11th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

April 18th Episode: 2.544 million viewers

April 25th Episode: 2.493 million viewers

May 2nd Episode: 2.300 million viewers

May 9th Episode: 2.348 million viewers

May 16th Episode: 2.175 million viewers

May 23rd Episode: 2.328 million viewers

May 30th Episode: 2.350 million viewers

June 6th Episode: 2.349 million viewers

June 13th Episode: 2.072 million viewers

June 20th Episode: 2.597 million viewers

June 27th Episode: 2.603 million viewers

July 4th Episode: 2.329 million viewers

July 11th Episode: 2.465 million viewers

July 18th Episode: 2.548 million viewers

July 25th Episode: 2.535 million viewers

August 1st Episode: 2.569 million viewers

August 8th Episode: 2.584 million viewers

August 15th Episode: 2.530 million viewers

August 22nd Episode: 2.685 million viewers

August 29th Episode: 2.455 million viewers

September 5th Episode: 2.582 million viewers

September 12th Episode: 2.754 million viewers

September 19th Episode: 2.510 million viewers

September 26th Episode: 2.542 million viewers

October 3rd Episode: 2.323 million viewers

October 10th Episode: 2.467 million viewers

October 17th Episode: 2.320 million viewers

October 24th Episode: 2.699 million viewers

October 31st Episode: 2.119 million viewers

November 7th Episode: 2.603 million viewers

November 14th Episode: 2.607 million viewers

November 21st Episode: 2.662 million viewers

November 28th Episode: 2.680 million viewers

December 5th Episode: 2.493 million viewers

December 12th Episode: 2.481 million viewers

December 19th Episode:



Follow Marc on Twitter at



Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More This week's WWE SmackDown, featuring the final hype for Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, drew 2.481 million viewers. This is down from last week's 2.493 million viewers. SmackDown also the main event of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens advertised ahead of time.SmackDown was #13 in viewership for this week on cable, behind two airings of CNN's Anderson Cooper, Curse of Oak Island, Last Word, 11th Hour, Rachel Maddow, The Ingraham Angle, Hannity, All In, Tucker Carlson, The Story and Special Report. SmackDown was #6 in the 18-49 demographic, behind Anderson Cooper, NBA games on ESPN and Curse of Oak Island. Coverage of the special Senate election in Alabama dominated the night.In comparison, Monday's RAW drew 2.684 million viewers, down from last week's 2.813 million viewers and the lowest number going back to mid-June.Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewersJanuary 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewersJanuary 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewersJanuary 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewersJanuary 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewersFebruary 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewersFebruary 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewersFebruary 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewersFebruary 28th Episode: 2.566 million viewersMarch 7th Episode: 2.738 million viewersMarch 14th Episode: 2.628 million viewersMarch 21st Episode: 2.647 million viewersMarch 28th Episode: 2.698 million viewersApril 4th Episode: 2.885 million viewersApril 11th Episode: 3.105 million viewersApril 18th Episode: 2.544 million viewersApril 25th Episode: 2.493 million viewersMay 2nd Episode: 2.300 million viewersMay 9th Episode: 2.348 million viewersMay 16th Episode: 2.175 million viewersMay 23rd Episode: 2.328 million viewersMay 30th Episode: 2.350 million viewersJune 6th Episode: 2.349 million viewersJune 13th Episode: 2.072 million viewersJune 20th Episode: 2.597 million viewersJune 27th Episode: 2.603 million viewersJuly 4th Episode: 2.329 million viewersJuly 11th Episode: 2.465 million viewersJuly 18th Episode: 2.548 million viewersJuly 25th Episode: 2.535 million viewersAugust 1st Episode: 2.569 million viewersAugust 8th Episode: 2.584 million viewersAugust 15th Episode: 2.530 million viewersAugust 22nd Episode: 2.685 million viewersAugust 29th Episode: 2.455 million viewersSeptember 5th Episode: 2.582 million viewersSeptember 12th Episode: 2.754 million viewersSeptember 19th Episode: 2.510 million viewersSeptember 26th Episode: 2.542 million viewersOctober 3rd Episode: 2.323 million viewersOctober 10th Episode: 2.467 million viewersOctober 17th Episode: 2.320 million viewersOctober 24th Episode: 2.699 million viewersOctober 31st Episode: 2.119 million viewersNovember 7th Episode: 2.603 million viewersNovember 14th Episode: 2.607 million viewersNovember 21st Episode: 2.662 million viewersNovember 28th Episode: 2.680 million viewersDecember 5th Episode: 2.493 million viewersDecember 12th Episode: 2.481 million viewersDecember 19th Episode:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here