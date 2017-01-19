LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE SmackDown Viewership for This Week's Show with the Women's Steel Cage Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Jan 19, 2017 - 11:52:10 AM


This week's WWE SmackDown, featuring an advertised Shane McMahon announcement, Jerry Lawler hosting a "King's Court" segment plus Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss in a steel cage main event, drew 2.652 million viewers. This is up from last week's 2.533 million viewers.

SmackDown was #10 for the night on cable in viewership, behind Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, The Haves & Have Nots, The O'Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson, Special Report, Hannity, The Five and The First 100 Days. SmackDown was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

In comparison, Monday's RAW averaged 3.271 million viewers, up from last week's 2.907 million viewers.

Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers
January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers
January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers
January 24th Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for This Week's Show with the Women's Steel Cage Main Event

  • Update on Vince McMahon Using Crutches at Recent WWE Press Conference

  • WWE NXT Gimmicks In the Works, Brock Lesnar Slow Motion Video, WWE - Funko Toys

  • Cesaro Plays VR Game (Video), WWE SmackDown Social Score, Fans on WWE NXT

  • Kurt Angle Talks WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Possibly Wrestling for WWE Again, More (Video)

  • WWE Surveys UK Fans on Watching TNA and Other Indie Promotions

  • Shane Thorne Post-Match Video, Next Week's WWE NXT, Tye Dillinger on Eric Young (Video)

  • Updated Card for WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" During Royal Rumble Weekend

  • Kurt Angle on Who He Wants as His WWE HOF Inductor, Recently Talking with Triple H, More

  • Zack Ryder Injury Note, Konnor Gets a Mask Made (Photo), WWE SmackDown Top 10




    		•