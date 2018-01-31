LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE SmackDown Viewership for Post-Rumble Episode Up Against Trump's SOTU Address
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2018 - 4:54:02 PM


This week's WWE SmackDown, featuring fallout from the WWE Royal Rumble, drew 2.509 million viewers. This is down from last week's 2.580 million viewers. This week's SmackDown featured WrestleMania 34 opponents teaming up for a win as Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

SmackDown was #21 in viewership for this week on cable, behind 4 Fox News programs related to President Trump's State of the Union Address, 4 programs related to CNN's coverage of the SOTU, Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, Tucker Carlson, Hannity, The Story, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, The Five and 4 programs related to MSNBC's SOTU coverage. SmackDown was #9 in the 18-49 demographic this week, behind Curse of Oak Island, 4 Fox SOTU programs and 3 CNN SOTU programs.

Trump's SOTU dominated the night on cable. The 4 Fox News programs drew more than 47 million viewers combined while CNN's 4 programs drew more than 11 million viewers combined.

In comparison, Monday's post-Rumble RAW drew 3.395 million viewers, down from last week's 4.530 million viewers for the RAW 25th Anniversary special.

Below is our 2018 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 2.720 million viewers
January 9th Episode: 2.603 million viewers
January 16th Episode: 2.602 million viewers
January 23rd Episode: 2.580 million viewers
January 30th Episode: 2.509 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble Episode)
February 6th Episode:

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers
2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

  • Ronda Rousey WWE Theme Song News, Zelina Vega Pays Tribute to WWE Hall of Famer, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for Post-Rumble Episode Up Against Trump's SOTU Address

  • WrestleMania 35 Rumored Date & Location, Brock Lesnar Match for WWE Live Event, SmackDown Top 10

  • The Undertaker at Kane Campaign Event, Ric Flair - Bobby Roode Photo, Sheamus Trains

  • The Balor Club Films (Photo), WWE - Drake Maverick Note, Tyson Kidd & Lana Train, Eva Marie

  • Zack Ryder Reacts to Latest Loss, WWE Legend Gives Home Office Tour, SummerSlam Pre-sale

  • WWE Superstar Undergoes Surgery, Dixie Carter on Rockstar Spud - WWE, The Bella Twins

  • WWE 205 Live Stars Comment on New GM, Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss Flirt, SummerSlam Travel

  • Tonight's WWE NXT, Sami Zayn Blames Fans for MMC Loss (Video), The Dudley Boyz

  • Full Drake Maverick Debut Video, Hideo Itami on Facing Roderick Strong, Gable & Benjamin, Finlay



    		•