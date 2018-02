WWE SmackDown Viewership Up with More Fastlane Hype

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

This week's WWE SmackDown, featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles defeating Baron Corbin in the non-title main event, drew 2.613 million viewers. This is up from last week's 2.449 million viewers, which was the lowest blue brand viewership of 2018, and the lowest SmackDown viewership going back to the October 31st, 2017 Halloween episode that drew 2.119 million viewers.SmackDown was #4 in viewership for this week on cable, behind Curse of Oak Island, Tucker Carlson and Rachel Maddow. SmackDown was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.In comparison, Monday's RAW drew 3.282 million viewers, up from last week's 3.105 million viewers.Below is our 2018 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:2.720 million viewers2.603 million viewers2.602 million viewers2.580 million viewers2.509 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble Episode)2.505 million viewers2.449 million viewers2.613 million viewers132.401 million viewers2.546 million viewers per episode